Global Smart Hospitality Market to Reach $58.1 Billion by 2027

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22.6% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR
- The Smart Hospitality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 19.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Blazon Hotels
- BuildingIQ
- Cisco
- Cloudbeds
- Control4Corporation
- Frontdesk
- Guestline
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- Johnson Controls
- NEC Corporation
- Oracle
- Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Samsung
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Winhotel Solution SL
- WiSuite
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Hotels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Business Hotels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Heritage &
Boutique Hotels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Heritage & Boutique
Hotels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Resorts & Spas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Resorts & Spas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Hotel Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Hotel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,
Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Hotel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Hotels,
Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,
Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,
Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality
by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,
Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,
Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Hotel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Hotels,
Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas
and Other Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality
by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and
Other Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas
and Other Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
