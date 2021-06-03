Inspirata Announces Platinum Sponsorship of NCRA 2021

Tampa, Florida, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the 47th Annual National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) Educational Conference, taking place virtually from June 3rd to June 5th. This year’s theme, “Driving Data into the Future,” reflects the critical role cancer registrars play in capturing the data that informs cancer prevention and screening programs, treatment, and research.

As part of its partnership with NCRA, Inspirata will be hosting a virtual booth where conference attendees can speak to an Inspirata representative and learn more about the E-Path suite of cancer reporting and data abstraction solutions. The virtual booth features tools that allow conference attendees to explore the benefits of E-Path and E-Path Plus and a peek into how Inspirata’s NLP/AI technology allows for better insights across healthcare operations with the automated extraction of discrete data.

“During National Cancer Registrars Week in April, we ran a survey within the cancer registry community and asked what makes them proud to be cancer registrars. The inspirational verbatims we received from that survey revealed the passion and gravity with which this community views its work,” said Dr. Steve Keresztes, Vice President and Head of Oncology Informatics at Inspirata. “We’re honored to be serving the cancer registry community by offering time-saving and productivity-improving cutting-edge AI/NLP automated technology.”

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

