Coastal Cloud Ranks Among Nation’s Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of Best Workplaces for the second consecutive year. The May/June 2021 issue of Inc. Magazine will hit newsstands May 18, prominently featuring American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture during the past year.

“National recognition for employee satisfaction honors the culture we were founded on,” said Sara Hale, co-founder of Coastal Cloud. “The happiness of our workforce is not just a byproduct of certain company perks; it is the oil that greases our machine and it perpetuates continuous client satisfaction.”

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is created in partnership with Quantum Workplace and is based on employee feedback. Eligibility required that companies be independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company), based in the United States, have at least 10 employees, have been in business at least 2 years and have a total annual revenue less than $1 billion.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise to a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, onshore-only teams, and a relentless focus on delivering quality and forging long-term customer relationships. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Attachments