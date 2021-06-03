Global Smart Harvest Market to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2027

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Harvest Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032906/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

- The Smart Harvest market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Abundant Robotics, Inc.

Agrobot

AVL Motion

Deere & Company

Dogtooth Technologies Limited

Energid Technologies Corporation

FFRobotics

Harvest Automation

Harvest Croo

Iron Ox

Metomotion

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Root AI

Smart harvest Ltd.

Vision Robotics Corp.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

