ColdQuanta Appoints Sandi Mays and Corban Tilleman-Dick as Business Advisors

Boulder, CO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced that it has appointed Sandi Mays and Corban Tillemann-Dick as Business Advisors. The business and technical acumen of these established industry leaders will be instrumental in guiding the company as it rapidly accelerates the commercialization of its Cold Atom Quantum Technology.

“ColdQuanta enables a broad range of solutions across quantum computing and sensing, and is already demonstrating leadership in commercializing its breakthrough Cold Atom Quantum Technology,” Dan Caruso, Executive Chairman, ColdQuanta. “Sandi and Corban are outstanding innovators that bring vast technological expertise, strategic insight, and industry depth that will accelerate the adoption of our technology for commercial organizations and government agencies.”

Sandi Mays is the co-founder and former CIO/CXO of Zayo Group. She is an active member of the Denver community and is deeply involved in STEM organizations. Mays currently serves as a CIO Advisory Board Member at Salesforce, a Board Director for the Latino Leadership Institute, and a Board Director at the Colorado Technology Association. Sandi has been recognized with many accolades including 2019 CIO of the Year from the Colorado Technology Association, 2018 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Colorado, and 2018’s Latinas First Trailblazer.

“ColdQuanta has established an early leadership position in the market and is poised to propel quantum technology into the future with its Cold Atom Method,” said Sandi Mays. “The company was born out of scientific innovation and its technology will have a tremendous impact on the way we live and work. I’m looking forward to working with this diverse and entrepreneurial team as it continues to innovate and set the stage for mass adoption of quantum technologies.”

Corban Tillemann-Dick is the Founder and CEO of Maybell Quantum Industries, a venture-backed startup focused on designing and manufacturing the enabling hardware that makes quantum technologies possible. Before launching Maybell, he was a Partner at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he led Quantum Computing efforts and the company’s SaaS Start-up program. At BCG, Tillemann-Dick worked with leading quantum computing technology companies and in a wide range of quantum-relevant industries including financial services, energy, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and automotive. He holds numerous patents, and has earned technology, business, and innovation awards from NASA, MIT, ConocoPhilips, Dow Chemical, Johns Hopkins and others.

“Every facet of civilization will be transformed by quantum. When these technologies reach scale, they will create incalculable societal benefits and contribute more than a trillion dollars to corporate profits annually,” said Tillemann-Dick. “ColdQuanta is distinguished in the industry by its broadly applicable Cold Atom Technology; technology with the potential to revolutionize computing, sensing, and communications.”

Mays and Tillemann-Dick join ColdQuanta as Business Advisors amid the company’s recent and ongoing growth. In the past two months, ColdQuanta has expanded its executive team announcing Dan Caruso as executive chairman and interim CEO, Rushton McGarr as chief financial officer, and Paul Lipman as chief commercial officer. ColdQuanta is actively hiring for several roles across the company.

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable area of quantum. ColdQuanta is dedicated to making quantum a reality through the development of a cloud-based Quantum Computer and Precision Sensing and Networking solutions. Backed by years of research and development, the story of ColdQuanta began in 1924 with the discovery of the Bose Einstein Condensate (BEC) - also known as the 5th form of matter – and 70 years later brought to fruition when it was first synthesized at the University of Colorado at Boulder in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ColdQuanta was spawned by this BEC breakthrough. Today, ColdQuanta is collaborating with its global customers, which include major commercial and defense companies; the U.S. Department of Defense; national labs operated by the Department of Energy, NASA, and NIST; major universities; and quantum-focused tech companies, to advance products and services developed with Cold Atom Quantum Technology. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

