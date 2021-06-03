NextNav receives Epic MegaGrant, bringing vertical location to Unreal Engine developers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, a leader in 3D geolocation, today announced that it has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. NextNav will use the MegaGrant to develop an Unreal Engine plug-in, making it easier than ever for creators in games and commercial development to incorporate 3D geolocation into their applications.



Urban areas represent an enormous untapped market for location-based gaming, augmented reality, architectural and automotive visualization, as well as many other applications. Taking these services indoors, underground, and above street level will give city dwellers the personalized, consumer experiences we’ve all come to expect from mobile applications. Players and social media users will discover new urban playgrounds as buildings become part of the fun.

NextNav’s Pinnacle service delivers vertical location with “floor-level” accuracy in over 4,400 cities nationwide, covering over 90% of buildings higher than three stories in the United States. With an SDK available today and an API coming soon, the Unreal Engine plug-in will give developers even more integration options.

“Vertical location has a critical role in turning the vision for a ‘metaverse’ into a reality,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. “With access to a new dimension, developers using Unreal Engine can take gameplay and user experience to new heights. As we build out a 3D location ecosystem, we expect this functionality will drive a wave of creativity and customer value.”

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

