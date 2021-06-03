KPM ANALYTICS CONTINUES EXPANDING FACILITIES TO BETTER MEET CUSTOMER AND BUSINESS NEEDS

Milford, MA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPM Analytics, a global leader in scientific instrumentation for analyzing critical parameters in the food, agriculture, industrial, and environmental sectors, continues to invest and expand its global footprint and infrastructure to better serve its growing customer base. Today, the company announced a number of facility relocations and upgrades for some of their manufacturing and sales offices around the globe, including a new global headquarters and establishment of North American and European Centers of Excellence. As they continue to grow and partner with customers to help them better manage product quality, protect their brand value, and reduce operational costs, KPM Analytics has outgrown the space in many of their existing locations.

Says Brian Mitchell, KPM Analytics CEO, “We are committed to solving our customer’s most challenging problems with a broad, robust offering of scientific instrumentation supported by a global network. Our new facilities will allow us to provide these outstanding products as well as technical sales and support for our customers at the local level. They will also provide tangible benefits to our employees, such as collaborative spaces, comfortable work environments, and modern amenities, which really makes our global investment a win-win across the board.”

Westborough, MA, USA – A significant component of the KPM Analytics moves in North America is the establishment of new corporate headquarters – from the existing location in Milford, MA, to a brand new facility in Westborough, MA. This new facility will serve as global headquarters for KPM Analytics and it will be the North American Center of Excellence, equipped with the latest meeting and training spaces, to provide demonstration rooms for product education and customer engagement. Product development and manufacturing of Process Sensors, Unity Scientific, and Sensortech brands will all operate from this facility. This expansion includes the consolidation and move of Sensortech Systems operations from Oxnard, CA, to Westborough, MA. This will enable KPM Analytics to provide better manufacturing scale, leverage product synergies, and improve customer responsiveness.

Ottawa, ON, Canada – Having outgrown their manufacturing and staff office space due to growth in the market, Sightline Process Control is moving to a new building with more than double the size of their existing location. The new facility will improve efficiencies in production, manufacturing, and shipping, which will allow them to better serve customers.

Villeneuve-la-Garenne, France – This location will be the new headquarters for the CHOPIN Technologies product line business. Moving the CHOPIN brand to this facility will also enable KPM Analytics to create a Center of Excellence in Europe, as part of an expansion effort to provide comprehensive sales and service to the EMEA market for all products, with local and regional support. The new site will provide more modern and efficient space and equipment, with the most up-to-date meeting and training areas for customers and partners, also providing access to application labs.

Warsaw, Poland – The new KPM Analytics facility in Poland is outfitted for meetings for customer engagement, demos, and lab testing. It is fully staffed with personnel trained and integrated to sell, support, and service all KPM brands, providing local language expertise, applications engineering, and factory-trained service technicians. The new location leverages KPM’s footprint and resources to increase responsiveness and value to customers and partners.

Below are the addresses for the new KPM Analytics locations around the globe:

KPM Office New Address Phone KPM Analytics Headquarters – United States 8 Technology Drive



Westborough, MA 01581



USA +1 774 399 0500 CHOPIN Technologies – France 36 avenue Marc Sangnier Building B3



92390 Villeneuve-la-Garenne



France +33 1 41 47 50 48 Sightline Process Control – Canada 24 Edgewater St



Kanata, ON K2L 1V8



Canada 800 768 6821 KPM Analytics Sp. z o.o – Poland Modlińska 335E



03-151 Warsaw



Poland +48 22 6739526

The KPM Analytics facility moves are all expected to be finalized by the end of June 2021. For more information about KPM Analytics and their product brands please visit www.kpmanalytics.com.

###

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers’ problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, CHOPIN Technologies, Process Sensors, Sightline, Sensortech, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit kpmanalytics.com to learn more.