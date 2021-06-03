Zander Insurance Selects EZLynx to Automate its High Volume Personal Lines Business

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, a leading software solution for independent insurance agencies and an Applied company, today announced that Zander Insurance has selected EZLynx Quoting Automation Service (QAS) to streamline its personal lines quoting process. QAS will enable Zander Insurance to receive multiple real-time quotes from insurers through EZLynz Rating API, allowing the agency to expand the services it offers as it continues to extend its Home and Auto Insurance services across the country.

“We are proud to have experienced such significant growth over the years that we outgrew the capabilities of our previous quoting solution. We needed technology that could accommodate a large quoting volume while automating time-consuming, manual processes, freeing up staff to focus on our clients’ needs,” said Shervin Eftekhari, president, Zander Insurance. “We are excited to partner with EZLynx as QAS will give us the flexibility and automation that will allow us to manage more quotes without hiring on more staff.”

Quoting Automation Service (QAS) streamlines the personal lines quoting process for high volume personal lines agencies, driving more than eight million quotes per month. The service provides independent insurance agencies the option to design an agent- or consumer-facing interface to quote multiple insurers. Agents can utilize the Template Manager to create custom defaults based on insurer data requirements that shorten the interview process, target specific insurers based on risk, and reduce ongoing maintenance. The standardized data is then automatically pushed through the EZLynx Rating Engine for quoting. QAS saves agents in costs while reducing manual entry by as much as 80 percent.

“Agents looking to drive large quoting volumes are often challenged with collecting the specific risk data needed for each insurer, taking time away from agents as they manually enter data,” said Jeremy Roe, enterprise sales manager, EZLynx. “QAS will allow Zander Insurance to use their own interface and defaulted insurer templates, enabling them to quote faster and drive more revenue for their organization.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx, an Applied company, pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.