Job Management and Reporting Just Got Easier for Restoration Professionals with New Integration of Verisk and Phoenix Restoration Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & MADISON, WIS., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Restoration Equipment, a top provider of line equipment, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, today announced a new integration to help streamline and enhance restoration job management and reporting for commercial and residential restoration professionals that handle water, mold and fire restorations.

Phoenix’s equipment management and productivity solution, DryLINK Ecosystem , now integrates with Restoration Manager TM , a job management solution provided by Xactware, a Verisk business. This exclusive integration enables restoration professionals to open and synchronize drying information on jobs and equipment between Restoration Manager and DryLINK, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry.

“The DryLINK integration allows users of Restoration Manager to reap the unique time- and money-saving benefits of DryLINK while using the Restoration Manager platform,” said Erin Hynum, Product Manager, Phoenix Restoration Equipment.

Restoration Manager is a job management application that helps restoration professionals coordinate tasks and streamline work. The DryLINK Ecosystem is a Bluetooth-enabled equipment management and productivity solution including dehumidifiers, air movers and sensors. The Phoenix DryLINK-enabled system collects and logs moisture readings as frequently as every 15 minutes, synchronizing them to a web- and phone-based application. In addition, Phoenix’s DryPHONE can work with DryLINK-enabled equipment to remotely monitor the job site to take readings and provide alerts if equipment is shut off.

“We are proud to offer this new integration as part of our ecosystem of open and extendable solutions,” Xactware President Mike Fulton said. “This enhanced functionality can help restoration professionals work faster and more effectively than ever before.”

Xactware specializes in technologies for professionals involved in estimating all phases of building and repair. Xactware’s tools provide claims estimating, contents replacement, claims management, and property maintenance solutions for desktop, mobile and online platforms. Today, twenty-two of the top 25 property insurance companies in the United States and all of the top 10 Canadian insurers use Xactware property insurance claims tools.

To learn more about this new integration, please see DryLINK’s recent presentation at Verisk Elevate 2021 .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Phoenix

Phoenix is the leading manufacturer of world-class extraction, dehumidification, air scrubbing and evaporative drying equipment for water restoration professionals. Phoenix is a brand of Therma-Stor LLC, a company dedicated to innovation in the indoor air quality and water damage restoration industries.