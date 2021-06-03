Syapse Announces New Real-World Data Studies Published at 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-word evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real world care, today announced the publication of five abstracts at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting , being held virtually June 4 – 8. Each study utilized Syapse’ powerful real-world data (RWD) capabilities to draw impactful conclusions that can be used to rapidly improve clinical care and patient outcomes.



“The theme of this year’s Meeting is ‘Equity: Every Patient. Every Day. Everywhere.’ This approach to care would not even be imaginable without the tremendous strides that are being made in the use of real-world data to inform patient care,” said Mike Thompson, MD, PhD, FASCO, co-director of oncology precision medicine at Aurora Health Care, ASCO board member and study co-author. “The studies that myself and my colleagues have worked on in partnership with Syapse specifically emphasize real-world data’s power to transform the way that we approach each phase of oncology research and development in order to meet each patient where they are and drive standards of care forward.”

The following are a summary of the published, and presented, abstracts using RWD from the Syapse Learning Health NetworkTM:

Poster presentation: Genomic Markers Associated with Hyper-progression In Patients with Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (#9105) Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy has become a mainstay of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment. However, not all patients benefit with a subset paradoxically experiencing accelerated tumor growth while on ICI. This report, developed in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health, describes hyper-progression (HP) in patients with NSCLC treated with ICIs in a large health system. The findings suggest that clinical and molecular predictors of HP need to be explored in order to optimize selection of pts for ICI therapy. The broadcast will be available to watch starting on Friday, June 4 at 9:00am EST as part of the Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic track.

(#9105) Publication only: Myocarditis as a Rare, Yet Serious Adverse Event of Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer Patients: Case Series From a Large Community-Based Cancer Center (#e21047) Patients with lung cancer and other cancers treated with ICI may experience immune related adverse events (irAE). The incidence of myocarditis has been reported between 0.06% and 2.4% and is associated with a high mortality (25% to 50%). This retrospective review of RWD, developed in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health, investigates myocarditis as a high-grade adverse event in pts with lung cancer treated with ICIs. This RWD analysis confirms that clinically evident myocarditis is a rare but serious adverse event of ICI therapy.

(#e21047) Publication only: The real-word evidence of first-line treatment of pembrolizumab in advanced NSCLC. (#e18731) For advanced NSCLC, evidence from clinical trials indicates the superiority of pembrolizumab (P) than chemotherapy (C) in PD-L1 positive patients and superiority of P+C than C among PD-L1 unselected patients. Meta-analysis from different clinical trials stated P+C failed to improve overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS) compared with P alone. This study, developed in partnership with Henry Ford Health System, used real-world data of PD-L1+ patients with advanced NSCLC to compare treatment effect of P with P+C, finding that, among patients with PD-L1+ advanced NSCLC, there is no significant difference in rwOS for patients with 1L treatment of P+C or P alone.

(#e18731) Publication only: Feasibility of Real World Tumor Response Assessment in Patients with Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (#e21121) Treatment response to anti-cancer therapies for advanced lung cancer is usually assessed according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST), which is not generally applied in real-world settings. With real-world evidence increasingly being used to support promising treatment, this study, developed in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health, evaluated the feasibility of assessing real-world lung cancer response by RECIST-based measurement of lesions on archived radiologic films and assessed its concordance with treatment response based on oncologist narratives in electronic health record (EHR). This study is an important step in demonstrating the potential to approximate real-world RECIST-based treatment response using EHR abstraction of oncologists’ documentation.

(#e21121) Publication only: Evaluating Real-world Overall Survival Across Five Oncology Data Sources: Friends of Cancer Research Pilot Study in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (#e18749) Friends of Cancer Research (FOCR), the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ASCO and five data partners, including Syapse, used electronic health record-sourced datasets to conduct parallel analyses in RWD. The study assessed estimates of real-world overall survival among patients taking platinum doublet chemotherapy (chemo) or pembrolizumab in combination with chemo (IO+chemo) in first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). A range of observed results highlights the complexity of RWD, including differences in sample size, underlying patient variability across datasets, and missing covariate data. The harmonization process and observed results underscore the importance of a well-articulated research question and a pre-specified analytic plan to guide data harmonization, standardization, and analysis.



“As the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and we continue to grapple with its immediate and longer-term impacts, understanding how the oncology landscape is shifting in real time will be critical for all stakeholders as they navigate the new normal,” said Thomas Brown, MD, MBA, chief medical officer of Syapse. “Now more than ever, it’s critical that we consider how the methodical application of real-world data, with generation of real-world evidence, can help us to answer the questions that matter most to patients, providers and researchers alike.”

