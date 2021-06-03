Call for Papers Now Open for Puppetize Digital 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, is now inviting submissions from those wishing to present at Puppetize Digital 2021 . Held virtually for a global audience on September 29 & 30, 2021, Puppetize Digital is an opportunity to share practical knowledge, network with industry experts, and learn about the latest innovations to automate infrastructure securely and at scale.

Puppet is looking for unique presentations from practitioners, leaders and experts in the infrastructure and operations space who will speak at this year’s virtual conference alongside Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, CTOs Abby Kearns and Deepak Giridharagopal, and Field CTO Nigel Kersten.

Presentations should focus on sharing knowledge and insight with the Puppet community. Topic focus areas include (but are not limited to):

Streamlining and implementing compliance and security

Accelerating DevOps at scale

Operating consistently across hybrid estates

Accelerating cloud migration

No code; low code

Improving developer experiences

The first day of the event will focus on the business application and value provided by the Puppet portfolio, with sessions dedicated to empowering fearless and open innovation across the enterprise. Day two of Puppetize will be led by the community, with talks focused on Puppet use cases for all practitioner levels and the opportunity to network with others in the community, share best practices, and take workshops and trainings.

“Our industry is experiencing an incredible shift in how we operate and innovate,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO of Puppet. “We are looking forward to sharing our vision for the future of infrastructure automation and hearing from those who are using Puppet technologies to solve some of the most challenging problems I&O teams are facing today.”

“Puppetize Digital 2021 is a content-rich technical program that will address the most pressing challenges faced by DevOps, IT, Platform, and CloudOps teams and the best strategies for confronting them head-on,” said Lauren Lee, Director of Community at Puppet. “I’m looking forward to hearing from the incredible Puppet community so we can learn how others are leveraging Puppet technologies, and empower one another to implement innovative solutions. It will be a great opportunity to meet other Puppet practitioners and connect with new members of our community.”

In addition to technical sessions, Puppetize Digital will feature networking activities, topical breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, training, and other opportunities for engagement. Check out the Puppetize Digital learnings from last year in this highlights video — the full playlist is here .

To learn more about Puppetize Digital and to sign up to be notified when registration is live, please visit puppet.com/puppetize . Call for papers is open now and will close on July 30, 2021.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Puppet

Follow Puppet on Twitter and LinkedIn

Read our blog