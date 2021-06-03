Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Enters into Energy Logistics Agreement with Savage for the Davis Refinery

BELFIELD, ND and HOUSTON, TX, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc. has announced the execution of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global transportation and logistics provider Savage, covering the provision of comprehensive rail logistics solutions and related services for Meridian’s next-generation Davis Refinery, located in Billings County, ND. Under the MOU, Savage and Meridian will work to address the logistics needs for the refinery, including the design and construction of the Davis products terminal.

The Davis Refinery is a 49,500 barrel-per-day, full conversion crude oil refinery designed with the highest environmental considerations, technologies and processes. As a result, the refinery incorporates the most stringent environmental standards spanning emissions, air quality control, water, and other environmental and social considerations.

“We look forward to providing rail logistics and related services for Meridian Energy Group to ensure the safe, reliable and environmentally responsible movement of refined products at the Davis Refinery,” said Brad Crist, Energy and Chemical Sector president at Savage. “Our decades of experience with refinery and terminal operations will enable us to add value and help optimize Meridian’s supply chain.”

William Prentice, CEO of Meridian, had this to say: “Meridian is a driver in moving the domestic energy industry toward sustainability and environmental and social responsibility through innovations in technology and operations. There will be traditional internal combustion engines on America’s highways for decades to come, and a responsible energy industry must provide those customers with a clean alternative as the industry makes this important long-term transition.”

Meridian CTO Mark Fonda added, “There are 50 years of innovative environmental, process and digital technologies that have not been fully integrated into the current domestic refining industry – that will be incorporated into Meridian’s Davis Refinery and its other facilities. The early emphasis of Meridian on what is now known as ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is very trendy now, but the issues encompassed by ESG were a foundational element of Meridian Energy Group’s mission from day one.”

Meridian is committed to leading the petroleum refining industry towards a low-carbon future through its achievements in air quality – the Davis Refinery is the first full-conversion crude refinery to ever be permitted as a Synthetic Minor Source for air quality purposes. Every barrel of Bakken crude processed by Davis will produce less than one-half of the greenhouse gas emissions and one-eighth of the total emissions within the facility of the same oil processed in an industry-average refinery. This results in a significant reduction in carbon dioxide and other emissions for the entire life cycle of fossil fuels, from oil well to car exhaust.

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally-compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world. The Davis Refinery represents the first of several next-generation Meridian refineries, as Meridian will be expanding with development, permitting, and financing its next series of projects in the Permian and in the Cushing, OK area. Meridian has a number of other locations under consideration, and has the potential to export its proprietary refinery technology and processes to currently operational refineries worldwide. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota and Houston, Texas. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn For more information, visit: https://meridianenergygroupinc.com/

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies