Intrado Announces New Digital Workflow Automation Tool For K-12 Schools

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it will offer a new digital solution to enable K-12 schools to automate tedious manual workflows, saving valuable resources.



The new service, powered by Permission Click Inc. (“Permission Click”), is offered through a single, trusted platform that is seamless to deploy. This solution is urgently needed to help schools safely restart and resume activities post-pandemic. It delivers three essential elements for K-12 schools:

Automation of paper-based forms and workflows, allowing for faster data collection and approvals, increased policy compliance, and lower risk

Easy implementation with IT-free deployment, live training, and setup support

A single platform to manage, monitor, and store forms and approvals



The platform can be deployed to parents, coaches, teachers, schools, staff, and district administrators to manage permissions, student registrations, athletic forms, media releases, and more.

“Increasingly, our valued education customers want one vendor to cover all of their digital communication workflow needs,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows. “Through this partnership, we are able to expand our offerings to further meet the needs of our customers.”

“The Permission Click platform is the most advanced solution on the market for enabling K-12 schools to implement and manage their own policies and forms digitally,” said Chris Johnson, Founder and CEO of Permission Click. “Intrado’s SchoolMessenger is well-known across North America as the longtime market leader in the school communications industry so it just makes sense for us to work together to bring this solution to market.”

More than 63,000 schools across the U.S. and Canada rely on a SchoolMessenger solution from Intrado, and educational leaders have trusted SchoolMessenger products for more than 20 years. Thanks to Intrado, school administrators have all the tools they need for on-premises communication and device management, off-premises communications and workflow management, and safety and incident response management.

For more information on this solution, please visit: www.intrado.com/permissionclick.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About Permission Click Inc.

Permission Click is a leading enterprise-grade policy compliance and workflow automation platform for K-12 school districts. Digitizing forms and approval workflows is mission-critical to achieve digital transformation goals, manage risk, recover time, and delight parents and staff.

Permission Click is a Canadian company with users in thousands of schools across 50 countries around the globe using the platform in over 100 languages. For more information please call 1-844-PERMISSION (737-6477) or visit www.permissionclick.com.

Intrado Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@Intrado.com

402.716.6578