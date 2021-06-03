Liveclicker Finds Brands With Deep Email Personalization and Mobile Activation Score Better On Key Customer Metrics

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker , a CM Group brand and global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced new future-of-retail insights from the fourth annual Retail Personalization Index , which provides a complete analysis of the omnichannel and personalization capabilities of today's top retailers in partnership with its sister brand, Sailthru . Focused on retailers that thrived in a new era of commerce brought on by the pandemic, research from the report found that dynamic email and mobile activation leads to higher customer scores overall, signaling that brands should plan to invest in more relevant customer experiences in email. Notably, brands scoring above 20 points on email personalization in the report had higher Net Promoter Scores, higher customer satisfaction, and had customers with an increased likelihood to make a future purchase.



Brands that integrate email and mobile, or deploy a strong omnichannel strategy, drive measurable increases in customer satisfaction compared to brands with more siloed channels. In fact, those with deeper email integrations and activations in mobile — via mobile notifications triggered by email activity and deep links to mobile through brand emails — saw higher customer scores overall. Brands that are implementing both of these personalization strategies had higher Net Promoter Scores, customers with an increased likelihood to make a future purchase, and better customer satisfaction.

Garnering better campaign results does not necessarily mean complicated setups; often, small, but meaningful personalization changes can translate to significant success. For brands looking to take its personalization strategy to the next level, Liveclicker identified the following email features that drive consistently higher consumer scores:

Email that includes closest retail location based on customer geo-location

Multi-email onboarding series

Abandoned cart emails that have personalized product recommendations and/or

Abandoned cart emails that have personalized discounts or offers

“Personalization that unites email, web and mobile into an engaging customer experience drives measurable increases in customer scores. We found that brands using dynamic email elements, triggered email from site behavior, and integrated email-to-mobile experiences also had higher Net Promoter Scores, an increased likelihood for future customer purchases and higher customer satisfaction overall,” said Kristine Lowery, Director of Marketing at Liveclicker and Sailthru. “With so many more people engaged online, now is the time for brands to invest in deeper email integrations and mobile activation to drive even better results.”

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as AT&T, MasterCard, Kroger, and Chico’s rely on the company’s market-leading solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com .

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Business Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

