Mission Named to CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. The 2021 list represents a remarkable combined revenue of more than $402 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence that exceptional partners like Mission have on the IT industry today.



Mission continues to see accelerating demand as organizations across industries pursue cloud modernization initiatives with AWS. Startups, SMBs, and enterprises turn to Mission’s team of certified AWS cloud architects and engineers to deliver the AWS expertise required to transform and differentiate their businesses. From strategic roadmapping, to cloud migrations, to hands-on-keyboard management, to ongoing cloud cost optimization, Mission’s AWS services are built to support customers at all stages of their cloud journey.

Over the past year, Mission has added new service offerings based on market demand. Among them are Mission Cloud One , the industry’s most comprehensive AWS managed cloud service, and the launch of a dedicated data, analytics, and machine learning practice that enables customers to tap into the vast potential of their data on AWS. As 2021 unfolds, Mission will continue to innovate with differentiated AWS services that deliver unmatched cost and performance efficiencies.

“We’re proud to be recognized by CRN as a top solution provider for the third year in a row,” said Mark Medina, Vice President – Marketing, Mission. “This is really a testament to the incredible AWS solution ingenuity and acumen that Mission’s cloud architects and engineers bring to our customers every day. Mission is wholly dedicated to helping organizations large and small harness the business-changing power of AWS to its full potential.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Mission Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7f4c5fa-e100-4e7b-82de-5964eaeef7be