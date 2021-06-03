Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Predicted to Grow at a Revenue of $49.5 Billion at a CAGR of 11.7% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 – Exclusive Report [165 Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global home infusion therapy market is anticipated to reach $49.5 billion by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report displays the real-time CAGR garnered by the market when the pandemic was on its peak in 2020. According to the report, the home infusion therapy market has recorded a CAGR of 11.7% during recent months, while it was expected to be 11.2% in the pre-COVID-19 analysis. During the pandemic, people who are suffering from other diseases or the old-age people who need medical care were not recommended to stay at hospitals as such people are vulnerable to coronavirus. This factor has influenced the demand of home infusion therapies in recent months.

Increasing Geriatric Population Across The Globe Is Predicted To Boost The Home Infusion Therapy Market

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has witnessed significant growth compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations by Research Dive. The real-time market size has garnered a revenue of $22.9 billion, while it was estimated to reach $22.3 billion prior to Covid-19. Most of the patients suffering from high-risk diseases require long term treatment in hospitals. However, with the surge of the pandemic, these patients are recommended to stay at home and continue with medical treatment. Such patients are vulnerable to coronavirus because of their low immunity. This is the reason influencing the growth of the home infusion therapy market.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global home infusion therapy market will continue its growth as the demand is still high and there are chances of another wave of the pandemic in coming months.

The leading players of the global home infusion therapy market include -

Cosmed

Terumo Corporation

Smiths Medical

JMS Co., Ltd

ICU Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Eli Lilly and Company

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Baxter International, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

These market players are emphasizing on the research and development, merger and acquisition, and other strategies to restore the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in March 2021, Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology, announced a technology amalgamation with Glooko, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and mobile apps, to deliver new diabetes data solutions together globally. The partnership is expected to enable the integration of data from Terumo's diabetes care devices such as MEDISAFE WITHTM insulin patch pump and MEDISAFE Fit SmileTM blood glucose meters into Glooko's diasend® diabetes data management platform.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

