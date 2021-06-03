RNA Disease Diagnostics Announces University of Maryland School of Medicine Laboratory Secures FDA Registration and Approval as Development Site for Antisense COVID-19 Test

BALTIMORE, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (RNADD), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform for infectious disease detection, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has registered the laboratory of Dipanjan Pan, MSc, PhD at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), as an approved laboratory development site for RNADD's Antisense COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test. The move paves the way for the laboratory to begin conducting the test at the university, under the supervision of Dr. Pan, as it undergoes further development.



"This is a significant achievement for Dr. Pan and his team, which includes Maha Alafeef, a graduate student, Dr. Parikshit Moitra, a junior faculty member and Ketan Dighe, a Research Fellow," said Allan Oberman, co-Founder and Chairman of RNADD. "As RNADD's Antisense COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test advances toward commercialization, the expertise of Dr. Pan's laboratory will be critical. We look forward to continuing to work with him and his colleagues to further develop this low-cost, rapid method for screening of COVID-19 and ultimately many other infectious diseases."

RNADD has an exclusive global license to the sensor technology jointly owned by the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), developed by Dr. Pan and his team. RNADD is using the sensor technology to support the development and manufacturing of proprietary molecular diagnostic test kits for multiple infectious diseases.

RNADD’s first product will be an Antisense COVID-19 molecular diagnostics test with accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity that is comparable to the gold standard RT-PCR lab diagnostic, administered and read in less than 5 minutes. The RNADD Antisense test uses a unique dual-pronged molecular detection approach that integrates electrochemical sensing to rapidly detect SARS-CoV-2 in point-of-care settings.

Prof. Pan holds a joint appointment in diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine and pediatrics at UMSOM, and in chemical, biochemical, and environmental engineering at UMBC. He received two emergency notice of special interest grants from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) in support of early development of the sensor technology, which is designed to accurately and affordably detect infectious diseases in less than 5 minutes.

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to create a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will contribute to the prevention of infectious disease transmission and to better the health of the citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 Antisense diagnostic point-of-care (POC) and Home Use Test (HUT) rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

About the University of Maryland, Baltimore and UM Ventures

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) is a fast-growing biomedical research center with nationally ranked professional schools of dentistry, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, social work, and an interdisciplinary graduate school. UM Ventures commercializes UMB's breakthrough therapies, diagnostics and devices, fuels the creation of innovative start-up companies, and attracts industry leaders and entrepreneurs to the University's thriving downtown campus. A wide portfolio of technologies is available for licensing at www.umventures.org.

About the University of Maryland, Baltimore County

UMBC is a leading public research university known for innovative teaching, relevant research across disciplines, and a supportive community that empowers and inspires inquisitive minds. UMBC serves 14,000 undergraduate and graduate students, and combines the learning opportunities of a liberal arts college with the creative intensity of a leading research university. At the same time, UMBC is one of the country's most inclusive education communities. The university's government and industry partnerships advancing entrepreneurship, workforce training, K–16 education, and technology commercialization contribute to the state's economic development. www.umbc.edu

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor & Public Relations

stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Direct: (646) 274-3580