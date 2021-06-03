Inuvo to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 9th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, is pleased to announce that Richard Howe, CEO, and Wally Ruiz, CFO, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



Please register to watch the presentation by visiting here . If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with management please reach out to your LD Micro representative or Inuvo investor relations.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

