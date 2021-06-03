Medigus: Eventer Technologies Submitted Public Prospectus for an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange



Eventer Technologies recently completed a pre-IPO funding round of $2.25 million



OMER, Israel, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that Eventer Technologies Ltd., Medigus’ subsidiary (47.69%) and developer of advanced technology solutions for creating, marketing and managing events, including virtual events, submitted first public prospectus draft for the initial public offering (IPO) of Eventer's shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In April 2021, Eventer successfully completed a pre-IPO funding round of $2.25 million. The funding round included an investment of $1.5 million from Keshet, a leading Israeli broadcasting and media group. Medigus invested eight months ago $750,000 in Eventer for 58.77% of the company. Following $300,000 of additional investment by Medigus as part of the $2.25 million round, Medigus now owns 47.69% of Eventer, reflecting value of $6 million for Medigus in Eventer post money.

