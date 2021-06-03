A Who’s Who of CRE Thought Leaders to Present at Tango’s 2nd Annual Virtual Workplace 2.0 Summit

DALLAS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) software solutions, today announced it will host a two-day virtual summit June 8 and 9, 2021 to discuss the evolution of where and how people work, the latest in workplace technology and what the workplace of the future will look like as more companies are starting to actualize their long-awaited return-to-office plans.



“With lower COVID-19 positivity rates, higher vaccinations and a sweeping reversal by the CDC of indoor mask mandates for fully-vaccinated individuals, the imminent return to the office is closer now than it has been in more than a year,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO of Tango. “Through strategic guidance and best practices shared at this summit, companies can make safer and more informed decisions as they move to bring employees back to the office. Forward-thinking leaders know this task does not come without its challenges and Tango, along with some of our trusted partners, has the knowledge to help organizations remain agile, overcome obstacles and thrive in the workplace of the future.”

In November 2020, Tango launched Workplace 2.0, an initiative to support organizations on their journey back to the office as well as reimagining the workplace of the future. This second interactive, virtual summit will draw upon those same ideas, while exploring new impacts of the pandemic on all aspects of the real estate and facilities lifecycle, including design and construction, lease administration and accounting, facilities maintenance and space management.

The summit will include presentations from experts at the industry’s leading consulting firms including Arup, EY, Google, Jackson Cross Partners, PwC, Salesforce, VergeSense, Verdantix and more, along with roundtable discussions, provider and occupier presentations, technology showcases and more. Attendees can expect to receive insights on an array of timely topics, including:

5 Best Hybrid Workplace Practices

Lease in a Post-Pandemic Environment

The Post-Pandemic Technology Roadmap

The Key to Hybrid Workplace Utilization

The Real Time Occupancy Management Imperative

Portfolio and Strategy Execution

Advancing Real Estate Through a Center of Excellence



To register for the virtual Workplace 2.0 Summit and see the full 2-day agenda visit: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/workplace-2.0-summit

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Workplace software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, and space management.

