Global Smart Displays Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Signage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 36.4% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Home Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 41.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.3% CAGR
- The Smart Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.4% and 33.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR.
- Smart Display Mirrors Segment to Record 37.5% CAGR
- In the global Smart Display Mirrors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 37.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$901.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- ACER
- Changhong
- Epson
- Hisense
- Konka
- LG Electronics
- NEC
- Panasonic
- Philips
- Samsung
- Sharp
- Skyworth
- Sony
- TCL
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Signage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Signage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home
Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Display
Mirrors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Display Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays by
Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays
by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays by
Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays by
Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays
by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays
by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays
by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays by
Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Displays by
Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display
Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage, Smart
Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Displays by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart
Display Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Displays by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart
Display Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Signage,
Smart Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Displays by Type - Smart Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart
Display Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Displays
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Signage, Smart Home Displays and Smart Display Mirrors for the
Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
