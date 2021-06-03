Optoro Appoints Douglas Bemis as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro — the leader in returns technology — today announced Douglas Bemis as Chief Technology Officer. Bemis, formerly the CTO of Uber AI Labs, joined Optoro last year as Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics and has spearheaded the evolution of Optoro’s machine learning technology. Bemis will direct the company’s ongoing investments in engineering and data analytics to expand the team, scale Optoro’s technology and support retailers faced with increased return challenges.



“I am excited to welcome Doug as our new chief technology officer,” said Tobin Moore, Optoro’s CEO and co-founder. “Doug played an instrumental role in enabling Optoro to triple the volume of returns managed by our platform from 2019 to 2020. With Doug at the helm, Optoro is poised for exceptional growth. Doug’s experience from Uber AI Labs using AI to solve logistics challenges at the largest scale will help us to improve our platform as we route hundreds of millions of returned and trade-in goods to their next best home over the coming years for top retail brands”

Before Optoro, Bemis co-founded Geometric Intelligence, which became Uber AI Labs following its acquisition by Uber, to lead research and applications that optimized experiences across Uber. As Senior Vice President at Optoro, Bemis began cutting-edge work at the intersection of data science and returns management. Now, Bemis will be responsible for leading a combined engineering and data team, overseeing team-building, and developing solutions to scale Optoro’s platform. To support Optoro’s growth, the company plans to hire engineers across disciplines — including infrastructure, data, front end and back end — and data specialists.

“When I first came to Optoro, I was drawn to working on developing a unique application of data optimization to address the complex problem of returns,” said Bemis. “Now, as the shift to ecommerce accelerates and returns grow with it, I am excited to continue evolving our technological capabilities to build increased visibility across the returns process and help retailers better address return challenges.”

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retailers and brands, using data and real-time decision-making to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From an easy online customer returns portal to warehouse processing and resale, Optoro offers one unified platform to improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Retailers and brands — including Best Buy, IKEA, Target, and Staples — trust Optoro’s solution to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chains. Learn more about Optoro's solutions at www.optoro.com .