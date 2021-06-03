OTC:ILUS, ILUS International Inc, Announces That Canadian Brokers May Now Trade ILUS Stock

The 2012 Cease Trader Order (CTO) in Canada Has Now Been Revoked



NEW YORK, NY, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company which acquires and develops technology-based companies globally. The company has very aggressive and focused growth plans after new management took over in January 2021.

ILUS International Inc (Symbol OTC: ILUS), previously named Superior Venture Corporation in 2012, later renamed Cache Elite Inc and then renamed Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, had a Cease Trade Order (CTO) applied in 2012 due to various administrative and filing deficiencies at that time. This Cease Trade Order meant that ILUS securities could not be traded in Canada.

A new Management Team led by new Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Link, took over ILUS in January 2021 and immediately began to remedy all the previous administrative and reporting deficiencies by bringing the company up to date with its regulatory filings and reporting while simultaneously acquiring three companies since taking over.

As of 2 June 2021, Canadian Authorities officially revoked the Cease Trade Order in Canada, allowing ILUS stock to be traded through Canadian Brokers. The Canadian Authorities also approved the name change from Ilustrato Pictures International Inc to ILUS International Inc.

The State of Nevada also recognises the name change to ILUS International Inc, however SEC/FINRA will only approve the name change in the USA public markets once the company has submitted its form 10, which the management is currently busy preparing alongside the audit to become fully reporting.

The company is preparing and strengthening its Back office, Governance, Reporting, Executive and Non-Executive Board of Directors in preparation for rapid growth and a number of acquisitions which are in the pipeline, including those which are currently being negotiated by management in the United States. This is all in addition to the company’s current exponential organic growth with new product updates and launches. ILUS is acting in preparation for delivering on the company’s vision to up list to a major exchange as soon as possible.

Whilst the company is currently focused heavily on acquisitions, the organic growth is very significant. The company plans to roll out a number of new products in the second half of this year and in an important strategic move, it plans to open a facility in the USA within the next 3 to 4 months whilst also expanding its efforts and footprint in India.

The company and its management have been performing very well and continue to meet targets consistently with team forecasting continued exponential growth.

ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link, commented with the following: “The company has been performing exceptionally well and I’m extremely proud of the team. Competing to win is very much part of our company culture. Although it’s been a disappointing few weeks in the public markets where our share price has been under pressure, we are conscious that this is not a reflection on the company’s performance. It is well known in the public markets, especially the OTC that stock prices can sometimes be manipulated and therefore can become divorced from the actual company performance, which is usually short lived. We remain totally focused on delivering our goals and business plan which inevitably will add value in the medium-long term, and for that reason we are confident that our loyal shareholders will see the fruits of our efforts. While this can never be guaranteed, we can guarantee that our team will continue to work tirelessly with dedication to our mission.”

The company provides regular updates to the public via their twitter handle, OTC_ILUS, so it is highly recommended that current and future investors follow the handle for regular updates.

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS





Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS





Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.