Ferrellgas Announces Hiring of Brent Banwart as Vice President of Human Resources

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane retailers, today announced the hiring of Brent Banwart as Vice President of Human Resources.



Banwart brings a wealth of relevant experience to Ferrellgas, most recently as Human Resources Director at PepsiCo, where he was responsible for employee relations, talent acquisition, talent management, and other HR functions for the multinational food, snack, and beverage company.

“The foundation of Ferrellgas, as it is for any successful business, is its people,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ferrell said. “It’s the people at Ferrellgas, their professionalism and focus on customer service, who have long made us the very best company in the propane industry. Brent Banwart will help ensure we remain focused on hiring and retaining the very best people, offering a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package, and providing the support they need to remain focused on transforming Ferrellgas into a leading logistics company. We’re lucky to have someone with Brent’s background and skillset join our team.”

Prior to his time at PepsiCo, Banwart spent more than 11 years at Hormel Foods, where he held multiple roles in operations and human resources, including time in compensation, field human resources, and talent acquisition. Ultimately, Banwart advanced to the role of Human Resources Business Partner in which he supported finance, sales/marketing, and supply chain functions.

Banwart earned his MBA from the University of Dubuque and his BA in Finance from the University of Iowa at the Henry B. Tippie College of Business. Banwart and his wife, Rachelle, reside in Lawrence, Kan.

