Global Smart Cameras Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027. Sensor Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scanning Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $881.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
- The Smart Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$881.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$905.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Bosch Security Systems
- Canon, Inc.
- Flir Systems, Inc.
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Polaroid Corporation
- Raptor Photonics Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Techwin
- Sony Corporation
- Watec Cameras Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
