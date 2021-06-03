BWR Exploration Inc. Holds Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on May 27, 2021, at which all matters to be considered were unanimously passed.



All directors were re-elected to the Board, accordingly management was re-appointed. Neil Novak continues to preside as President and Chief Executive Officer, while Victor (“Vic”) Hugo remains as Chief Financial Officer, George Duguay remains as Vice President, and Carmen Diges remains as Corporate Secretary. The Audit committee was re-appointed to consist of Earl Coleman as Chairman, along with Felix Lee and George Duguay. The Compensation committee was re-appointed to consist of Norman Brewster as Chairman, along with Earl Coleman.

In addition, 1,850,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 were granted to the Officers, Directors and Consultants to the Corporation, the options are fully vested for a five year period. Pursuant to investors relations services provided by Paradox Investor Services Inc. of Montreal, an additional 500,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 were also granted, vesting incrementally over 12 months, for a two-year period.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector in Canada and abroad. There are 101,442,461 shares currently issued.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about BWR please visit our website: http://www.bwrexploration.com or call/email:

Neil Novak, P.Geo., President, CEO & Director,

BWR Exploration Inc.

82 Richmond St. E

Toronto, ON

M5C 1P1

Office: 416-848-6866

nnovak@bwrexploration.com

For additional information please contact: