Axele Hosts Free Webinar “How to Improve Your Profitability with Data”

DALLAS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will host a free webinar, “How to Improve Your Profitability with Data,” featuring Todd Amen of ATBS. The webinar takes place Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. Attendees will learn how to grow their business and gain profits using data gathered from transportation processes. Key indicators include mileage trends, revenue per mile, and more.



“Automated transportation processes create data, such as percentage of on-time deliveries, idling times, fuel usage, lane history, and more, that can be analyzed for continuous improvements,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele. “Using this information to understand trends can lead to improved decision-making for greater profits.”

Industry expert Todd Amen of ATBS will share data from more than 20,000 carriers that relay where the industry is going. Attendees will hear:

How is revenue per mile trending for categories including dry van, flatbed, reefer, and others?

How did mileage trend from 2019 to 2020, and what does that mean for 2021?

When are carriers making breakeven or more, and when are they falling short?

How are expenses such as maintenance and truck payments trending?

And much more



Todd Amen is President and CEO of ATBS, specializing in Owner Operator business consulting, benchmarking, tax/tax resolution, and bookkeeping services. ATBS is the largest business services organization serving Owner Operators in the trucking industry since 1998 and has assisted over 150,000 owner-operators in its 23-year history. In addition to his work with ATBS, Todd Amen is a recognized speaker and leader in transportation and finance and is also on the Board of Directors of the Truckload Carriers Association.

To finish 2021 strong, register for the free webinar at: https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7d8Wot4pRCul5t_Q-LBxrQ.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

