Global Sliding Bearing Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sliding Bearing Industry"
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$895.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $261.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Sliding Bearing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$261.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$287.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- AST Bearings LLC
- Brammer Plc
- Canam Group, Inc.
- Cosmec, Inc.
- Ekspan Ltd.
- Epic Polymer Systems Corp.
- Freyssinet Ltd.
- GGB Bearing Technology
- Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty. Ltd.
- Gumba GmbH & Co., KG
- JTEKT
- Kantaflex (India) Private Ltd.
- Megeba SA
- Metal Engineering & Treatment Co., Pvt., Ltd.
- NSK
- NTN Corporation
- RBC Bearings
- RJ Watson, Inc.
- Schaeffler
- SKF Group
- Structural Rubber Products
- Timken
- Trelleborg AB
- Voss Engineering, Inc.
- Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032894/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032894/?utm_source=GNW
