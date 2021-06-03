RALLY POINT LEANS IN AS GLOBAL ECONOMY STRENGTHENS, HIRING COMMS VETS RUTH SARFATY AND MONICA VANHORN AS MANAGING DIRECTORS

New York, NY, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipating a period of post-pandemic growth, Rally Point Public Relations (formerly Rally Point Media Strategies) expands its senior ranks to include communications veterans Ruth Sarfaty and Monica VanHorn as Managing Directors. Both will report directly to co-founders Dorian Langlais and John Cook. Rally Point was founded in 2014 to deliver media relations to dynamic growth businesses primarily in finance, technology and real estate. The company has since expanded to incorporate a full slate of PR services in addition to media relations including message development, content creation, thought leadership, media training, and crisis communications.

Sarfaty, who will serve as Managing Director, Global Technology and Media, comes from technology PR firm Clarity PR, where she headed the New York office for five years and served as Head of Client Services for North America. VanHorn joins as Managing Director, Global FinTech and Crypto/Digital Assets, after serving as Senior Vice President at Forefront Communications where she supported the same verticals. They both bring years of senior level experience to Rally Point, which is broadening its B2B client base from fintech, digital assets and financial services to include media, marketing and advertising, ecommerce, video/audio, edtech, lifestyle technology, enterprise, devices, and more.

Says Sarfaty, “I spent the last decade working with dynamic, high growth companies and look forward to bringing all I know to Rally Point. This is a unique moment as businesses everywhere reinvent themselves post-pandemic.”

Sarfaty previously built the New York offices of Clarity and Sparkpr into multi-million-dollar operations. She ran accounts, managed teams and provided senior counsel. Sarfaty’s resume also includes years at Howard J. Rubenstein Associates, DKC, MWW, AOL, and Yahoo. Sarfaty is a graduate of Vassar College with an MA in Journalism from NYU.

“I’m humbled and incredibly motivated to bring a more diverse voice and perspective to our agency and clients,” says VanHorn. “It is also immensely gratifying to have finally found my ‘tribe’ at the helm of this talented and tight-knit team that represents the future of PR.”

Prior to her work at Forefront, VanHorn founded fintech marketing and PR boutique Catalyst Communications. Before that, she served as content co-chair of the Wall Street Technology Association and editor of PaineWebber’s global technology newsletter, prior to the firm’s acquisition by Swiss bank UBS. VanHorn is a graduate of Yale University with an MA in Journalism from Stanford.

“Now is the time to invest heavily in our growth trajectory,” explains co-founder and Managing Partner John Cook. “With Ruth and Monica on board, we’re fully committed to building out verticals in cutting edge industries that are the future of how we work and do business.”

ABOUT RALLY POINT PUBLIC RELATIONS

Rally Point Public Relations is a global strategic communications consultancy founded in 2014 by Managing Partners John Cook and Dorian Langlais. With a deep understanding of storytelling and today’s 24/7 news cycle, Rally Point’s journalistic approach informs every engagement. B2B sectors include financial, real estate, advertising/marketing and media, enterprise technology, ecommerce and retail tech, devices and lifestyle tech. From strategic positioning and narrative development to media outreach, relationship-building and elevated thought leadership, Rally Point builds high visibility campaigns for brands on the move. For more information about Rally Point, please visit www.rallypoint.pr.