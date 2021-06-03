BW Offshore: Update on Fixed Income Investor Calls

Update on Fixed Income Investor Calls

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 25 May 2021, regarding fixed income investor calls commencing on 31 May.

BW Offshore has decided to not proceed with the issue of a NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond as the Company considers the terms offered as unsatisfactory in the current market.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



