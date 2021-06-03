Global Sleep Mask Market to Reach $19.5 Million by 2027

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleep Mask Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032892/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$12 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contoured segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

- The Sleep Mask market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

- Wrap Around Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

- In the global Wrap Around segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Alaska Bear

Amorepacific Corp

Beiersdorf AG

Chanel SAS

Christian Dior SE

Dream Essentials, LLC

Earth Therapeutics

EcoTools

Groupe Clarins

Happy Luxe

L’Oréal SA

LC Industries, Inc.

LumosTech, Inc.

Nidra

Royal Philips

Shiseido Co Ltd

Sleep Master

Sonoma Lavender Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

The Procter and Gamble Co

Unilever Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Regular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Regular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Contoured by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Contoured by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wrap Around by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wrap Around by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,

Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 129: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 130: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep

Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,

Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 137: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 138: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

