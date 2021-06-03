Global Skin Tightening Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Tightening Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032890/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser Skin Tightening segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Skin Tightening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

- Ultrasound Skin Tightening Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

- In the global Ultrasound Skin Tightening segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$781.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$857.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

ALLERGAN

Alma Lasers

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited

BISON MEDICAL

BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.

BTL

Cutera

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

EINSMED Co. Ltd

Fotona

Hologic, Inc.

Merz Pharma

Opatra Ltd

Pollogen

ThermiGen LLC

Venus Concept;







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Laser Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Skin Tightening

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Reduce Wrinkles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Reduce Wrinkles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Reduce Wrinkles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Aging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Anti-Aging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Face Lifting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Face Lifting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Face Lifting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Specialty Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Stand-Alone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Stand-Alone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening by

Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin

Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin

Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin

Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin

Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin

Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser

Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Application - Other Applications, Reduce

Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging

and Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin

Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Italy Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



