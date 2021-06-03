Fortem Technologies and IDGA Announce Webinar: Countering Drones Used by Criminals, Terrorists, and Bad State Actors

Pleasant Grove, Utah, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, and the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA), will host a free webinar on what is required for a C-UAS architecture to successfully defend against current and future threats. Fortem Vice President of Solutions, Gary Watson will be joined by Wayne Phelps, author of “On Killing Remotely: The Psychology of Killing With Drones” and Fortem Director of Federal Business Development, to discuss how bad actors leverage technological advancements to create their own air force and employ drones for missions that have never before been possible.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

“Small, terrorist-operated, low-flying drones are a major threat to both our militaries and our citizens. As we see an increase in bad actors employing off the shelf drones for malicious acts, we must achieve more widespread awareness for how to effectively defend against these threats,” said Phelps. “The Fortem team is pleased to partner with IDGA to share insights on new strategies for defeating emerging drone threats and to ensure that our service members are adequately prepared.

Phelps served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps and has 23 years of experience of coaching teams of various sizes in complex environments. His military career coincided with the escalating use of drones as weapons, and in the two years prior to his retirement in 2018, he served as the commanding officer of an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) squadron active abroad in fighting violent extremist organizations.

The key takeaways registrants will get from this webinar include:

Education around the evolution of a drone threat

A better understanding of the usage and capabilities of sUAS

How to accurately detect, monitor, and mitigate current and future threats

