Top-Tier B2B SaaS Companies Select KeyedIn for Agile Portfolio Management

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, today announced that multiple top-tier B2B SaaS technology companies selected KeyedIn Enterprise as their project portfolio management (PPM) solution. The KeyedIn Enterprise (KIE) solution is uniquely designed to support the needs of project management offices (PMOs) and enterprise PMOs at technology companies, which face a steady cadence of market and competitive changes requiring a more adaptive and flexible approach to top-down strategic portfolio planning.



“No industry moves faster or changes direction more quickly than the technology industry, particularly software companies,” said Shawn Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer for KeyedIn. “That constant change requires the ability to quickly shift strategic priorities – and the associated budgets and resources – which is exactly where KeyedIn Enterprise excels. Trying to manage that pace of change with a clunky, outdated PPM solution that users won’t adopt isn’t tenable.”

KeyedIn automates the entire portfolio management process – from forecasting and budgeting to prioritization and capacity planning – for B2B SaaS technology companies, enabling them to accelerate product plans, address new standards and regulatory requirements, and integrate with emerging technologies. Its approach to Agile Portfolio Management – applying agile principles to top-down strategic portfolio planning – complements the fast pace of change and rapid growth inherent in B2B SaaS markets. The software companies leveraging KeyedIn today include a diverse group of organizations spanning electronic health records, credit reporting, banking software, call center systems, business intelligence and many others.

KeyedIn Enterprise (KIE) combines adaptive project management and strategic portfolio analysis for a complete project portfolio management (PPM) solution. It has comprehensive capabilities that include everything from portfolio analysis and scenario modeling to task tracking and resource scheduling.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps its customers be more successful by empowering them to place the right bets, turn quickly and deliver faster. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and Office Depot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

