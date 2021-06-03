Green Shield Canada strengthens digital health leadership role with launch of Digital Clinic

English French

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the digital health landscape expanding at a rapid pace, there have never been more options for Canadians to weigh up when looking to access health care from home or while on-the-go. As a leader in the digital health marketplace, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is excited to be simplifying that process with the launch of the Digital Clinic, a suite of carefully vetted and selected solutions for GSC plan members to take the strain out of finding proven digital health care.



The Digital Clinic – found here on GSC’s website – puts an emphasis on mental health therapy (Inkblot Technologies and MindBeacon), online doctor visits (Maple), and pharmacy services (PocketPills and GenXys), while also featuring virtual physiotherapy (Phzio) and orthodontic care (SmileDirectClub). In doing so, it reflects recent partnerships and strategic investments – via the GSC group of companies – and brings them together in a single digital health hub.

Each service found in the Digital Clinic is showcased with a helpful summary of highlights and discounted rates, along with a link to get started. For GSC plan members, services may be partially or fully covered under their benefits plan – and, where no coverage exists, the discounted rates are still available.

“As plan members and their families continue to navigate the wide range of challenges stemming from the pandemic, the Digital Clinic is there to remove the guesswork and pinpoint safe, reliable digital health options that they can count on,” explains David Willows, GSC’s EVP, Digital, Innovation and Brand Experience. “Better still, these are cutting-edge offerings that align with GSC’s commitment to innovating, driving positive health outcomes, and ensuring better health for all.”

The Digital Clinic will expand further in the months ahead, with GSC’s Innovation Team exploring a range of additional partnerships. Again, the focus will be on services that can be accessed literally anywhere, via phone, tablet, or laptop.

“With the health care landscape shifting further and further towards ‘care that comes to you’, we see great potential for the Digital Clinic and the role it will play in GSC’s longer term vision: to create one of Canada’s most robust digital health ecosystems,” adds Willows.

