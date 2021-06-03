American Pacific Mortgage Eliminates Gaps in Customer Journey to Achieve 50% Increase in Borrower Retention Rate

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faced with a low-rate environment, American Pacific Mortgage (APM), a top-15 retail mortgage company in the country by volume, needed to upgrade its borrower retention strategy to help its 1,400 loan officers at more than 200 branch locations prioritize high-touch engagements and protect valuable customer relationships.



To combine real-time insight into borrowers’ refinance eligibility with powerful marketing automation tools, the lender quickly turned to Total Expert , the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for the financial services industry.

The Total Experience Platform enabled real-time identification of refinance opportunities through a seamless integration with Sales Boomerang, then triggered automated communication that supports customers throughout their refinance journeys and beyond. Empowered by instant insight from a single solution managing all sales and marketing activities, APM loan officers could deliver a tech-enabled, humanized experience and help ensure customer retention .

“Given the rapid influx of applications, there was no way our team could have handled it without automation,” said Michael Guidotti, vice president of integration and branch technology at American Pacific Mortgage. “Because of the integration we already had established with Total Expert and Sales Boomerang, we were able to quickly pivot and recalibrate our strategy to meet the shift in the market.”

By simplifying the way loan officers communicated with their customers, APM leveraged intelligent automation to achieve a 50% increase in borrower retention rate from 2019 to 2020. From Q1 to Q4 2020, the lender also doubled refinance application processing and grew sales by nearly 60%.

“To serve as valued partners to their customers throughout their financial journeys, loan officers need to provide a tailored, tech-enabled experience that delivers the right message, at the right time,” said Sue Woodard, chief customer officer at Total Expert. “By connecting with customers through timely engagement, loan officers can build strong relationships, grow their business throughout market cycles, and win customers for life.”

To ensure their attention was always focused on high-priority engagement, APM loan officers leveraged the Total Expert Daily Digest, an automated daily email that details their top priorities and high-value touchpoints. Equipped with a list of prioritized leads in their inboxes, loan officers could manage contacts on the go without logging into a CRM.



“The Total Experience Platform helped us simplify how our loan officers manage their contacts,” said Guidotti. “When the market shifted to refinance, they were able to pivot with it, leveraging email alerts, tasks, and prioritization to know exactly what they needed to do to support customers in their financial journeys.”

About American Pacific Mortgage

American Pacific Mortgage (APM) has been helping customers reach their homeownership goals since 1996. With decades of experience in mortgage lending, APM is a direct lender that employs more than 1,400 loan advisors to help customers with their home lending needs, from purchase to refinance to renovations and more. Today, APM is one of the top 15 retail mortgage companies in the country by volume.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

