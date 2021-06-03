Eurobio Scientific launches its COVID antigen self-test

Paris, June 2, 2021 – 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces the launch of its new proprietary test EBS 1005, an antigen self-test developed to identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by simple nasal sampling.

An easy to use proprietary antigen self-test

The proprietary EBS 1005 test received today an exemption from the French health authority, ANSM, to be marketed until CE marking is obtained. It also received a similar waiver from German health authorities. The test is intended to be sold in boxes of 5 tests, directly by pharmacies or under government contracts.

EBS 1005 includes 5 unit test kits, each including an instructions leaflet, a nasal swab to be inserted for only 2 to 3 centimeters into the nose, a ready-to-use reagent, and the test plate. Very easy to use with a minimally invasive sampling, the test gives a result in 10 minutes, with excellent performance (specificity> 99%, sensitivity> 93%).

This test complements Eurobio Scientific's COVID diagnostics offering, which includes:

PCR tests including the proprietary EBX range with, among others, a test for the detection and qualification of SARS-CoV-2 variants (EBX 046),

automated serological tests, and

another proprietary antigen test for healthcare professionals, EBS 1020.

Marketed in several European countries, EBS 1005 helps support government strategies for managing the COVID-19 pandemic in parallel with vaccination campaigns.

