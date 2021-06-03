Global Trade Surveillance System Market to Garner $2.25 Billion by 2028: AMR

Portland, OR, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global trade surveillance system market was pegged at $780.26 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in need for safety and security of trading activities in financial institutes, strict regulatory compliance, and rise in adoption by organizations have boosted the growth of the global trade surveillance system market. However, high implementation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for proactive trade monitoring systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (308+ Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11678

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic offered an opportunity for market expansion due to increase in need among organizations to mitigate impact of several trading activities and protecting market integrity. Moreover, the pandemic increased the pressure on firms for preserving critical data.

On the other hand, the pandemic had a moderate impact on the market due to decline in spending among the end users. Moreover, the market volatility owing to prolonged lockdown across several countries created challenges for the market players.

Several established companies have been investing in improved trade surveillance systems to acquire more market share in developing countries.





The global trade surveillance system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Trade Surveillance System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11678?reqfor=covid

On the basis of end user, the institutional broker segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the retail brokers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The global trade surveillance system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11678

The global trade surveillance system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aquis Exchange, ACA Group, Cinnober, b-next, FIS, IBM Corporation, CRISIL LIMITED, IPC Systems Inc., NICE, and SIA S.P.A.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get More Information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.