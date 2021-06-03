Global Cotton Pads Market to Reach US$ 806.3 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cotton pads market was valued at US$ 565.2 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cotton Pads Market:

Cotton pads are being used for the removal of makeup products and face cleansing purposes. The increasing number of skin-related issues such as cosmetic-induced acne due to regular use of cosmetics is fueling demand for makeup removal products, thereby, contributing to the growth of the cotton pads market. For instance, in April 2020, Acne.org, a non-profit organization focused on skincare concerns, suggested that over 45% of women had dermatoses skin disease because of cosmetics they were using and 14% had active skin lesions due to regular use of cosmetic products. Moreover, owing to the high absorption capacity of the cotton fibers, the demand for such pads is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cotton pads market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Rising consumer preference to adopt cotton pads for makeup removal is expected to boost their demand across the globe. Moreover, growing consciousness regarding skincare among individuals is driving demand for cotton pads. Thus, several players operating in the manufacturing of hygienic and sanitary items have started expanding their geographical reach. For instance, in September 2016, TZMO (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych) SA established their headquarters for one of its subsidiaries, Bella India Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., in Bengaluru, India to sell femcare and hygienic products under Bella Cotton brands.

Cotton pads play an essential role in homecare settings such as for cleansing of soft baby skin. The rise in working women population and improving birth rate across several countries have played a vital role in the driving demand for cotton pads. Moreover, working mothers prefer easy-to-use and disposable baby cleaning products. For instance, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the rate of employment for women in 2018, across Europe accounted for 67%. This has contributed to the growth of the cotton pads market and is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global cotton pads market include CMC Consumer Medical Care GMBH, Cotton Club, Groupe Lemoine, Sanitars, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sisma S.P.A, TZMO SA, L&R USA Inc., Unicharm Corporation, and PT Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on strategies such as product launches and innovation to expand their geographical presence and to gain a stronger customer base. For instance, in March 2017, Sisma S.p.A. launched make-up remover pads under its Cotoneve brand. These pads are made up of organic cotton.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cotton Pads Market, By Product Type: Round Cotton Pads Square Cotton Pads Oval Cotton Pads

Global Cotton Pads Market, By End Use Industry: Cosmetics Medical Others

Global Cotton Pads Market, By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Online Others

Global Cotton Pads Extracts Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



