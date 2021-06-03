19/2021・Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement no. 19 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 3 June 2021

Major shareholder announcement

Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork” or the "Company) today announces receipt of the following notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Ferd AS

Ferd AS has notified Trifork that Ferd AS as of today has increased its shareholding in Trifork to a total of 1,974,872 shares, corresponding to 10.0019% of the total share capital and voting rights in Trifork. Ferd AS is wholly owned by Ferd Holding AS, which is ultimately owned and controlled by Johan H. Andresen and his two daughters, Katharina Andresen and Alexandra Andresen.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com

Attachment