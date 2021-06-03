CDPHP Family of Companies Named Among Best to Work for in New York State

Albany, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has once again been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York, making this the 13th consecutive year the Capital Region’s #1 health plan has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management. And, for the first time ever, Acuitas Health and Strategic Solutions, members of the CDPHP Family of Companies, also appear on the highly-respected list.

“I am immensely proud of the collective contributions of CDPHP, Acuitas Health, and Strategic Solutions employees each and every day, but particularly over the past year, in the face of a global pandemic that has forever changed the health care industry,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Our community is a better place because of the work of each of these organizations, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

Employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

Flexible work environment

401(k) program

Leadership development opportunities

Wellness programming and health screenings

Much more!

CDPHP, Acuitas Health, and Strategic Solutions will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony in July, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

