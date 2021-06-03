Shoreline.io Wins Intellyx 2021 Digital Innovator Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the automated remediation company, today announced that it has joined the inaugural class of the Intellyx 2021 Digital Innovator Award . This award honors those vendors who make it through Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process.



Intellyx , an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors that support it, interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. The firm has provided thought leadership in DevOps for the past seven years.

“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, president of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

Shoreline provides real-time automation and control for cloud operations. Using Shoreline, SREs can easily create automated remediations for well-understood issues, reducing tickets by 63%. Shoreline also reduces debugging and repair time for new incidents by 42% by providing a real-time view into resources and metrics and distributed execution of Linux commands. In combination, this can reduce unavailability by 78%.

“We have long viewed Jason Bloomberg and his team as leading thinkers in the digital transformation space,” said Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO at Shoreline. “We’re honored to be recognized by them as a Digital Innovator. We view it as validation of our mission to reduce toil and improve availability by enabling operators to easily diagnose and repair incidents and quickly create automated remediations to fix them forever.”

For more details on the award and to see other winners, visit the 2021 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards page here .

