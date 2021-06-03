Copperstate Farms Appoints Kevin Burdette as Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, announces the appointment of Kevin Burdette as interim Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Burdette will continue to serve on the Board of Directors at Copperstate Farms.



With over 25 years of operational experience in ground transportation and logistics, Burdette has a strong track record of driving successful results in hyper growth industries. He previously served as Vice President at Swift Aviation Group, a FAA authorized commercial airline.

“We are pleased to have Kevin take on an expanded role. His strong track record, strategic vision, and commitment to our goals will add continued value to Copperstate Farms,” stated Scott Barker, co-founder and managing director.

Additionally, Burdette has a diverse operational background across multiple sectors, including motor vehicle manufacturing, construction design, and residential and commercial real estate.

“Copperstate Farms is an organization dedicated to cultivating innovation and growth with community driven values. I am excited to further our company vision in this new role,” said Burdette.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass, with plans to double its acreage and production capabilities. The Company operates four dispensary locations under the Sol Flower banner and is home to the Copperstate, Good Things Coming, and arae cannabis brands. For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.



About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

