Corel Announces Prashant Ketkar as Chief Technology and Product Officer

OTTAWA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation announces the appointment of Prashant Ketkar as Chief Technology and Product Officer. Ketkar brings more than two decades of experience driving software and cloud innovation, most recently serving as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product & Engineering at Resolve Systems and previously holding leadership roles at Evident.io, Oracle and Microsoft.



“As the world adjusts to the new reality of remote work, businesses are demanding software that can break down roadblocks to productivity, capture the collective power of their teams, and protect them from ever-increasing security threats. Corel’s trusted solutions are uniquely suited to meet these needs head on, presenting a remarkable growth opportunity before us,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. “I am thrilled to have Prashant’s vision and experience in creating industry-leading products and cloud solutions join our team as we set the future direction of our product lines, customer experience and acquisition strategy.”

“With incredible brands like CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels and WinZip, Corel's portfolio not only enables customers to thrive in today’s environment, but also offers an incredible wellspring of future innovation,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Corel. “Our products are at an inflection point and I’m excited to lead this transformation as we harness the strengths of these impressive applications, the power of the cloud, and the unprecedented momentum of remote work to deliver a new generation of technologies to empower knowledge workers and creative customers.”

Biography: Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Corel

Prashant Ketkar serves as Chief Technology and Product Officer, leading the company’s product and engineering operations that drive the continuous evolution and transformation of Corel’s product portfolio.

With more than two decades of experience building and managing software products and cloud services, Prashant most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product & Engineering at Resolve Systems and previously as Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at Madrona Venture Labs where he incubated ideas in the robotic process automation space. Prior to this, he held the role of SVP of Product at Evident.io until the company’s acquisition by Palo Alto Networks in 2018. Prashant served as VP of Development at Oracle, setting up the company’s Seattle R&D operations and heading its public cloud infrastructure efforts, and was an early product lead for Azure at Microsoft where he was responsible for core infrastructure services leading to Azure’s launch in 2009. Prashant has also held product roles at Sun Microsystems and Tata Elxsi.

Prashant has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative tools to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. Our Parallels® solutions enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote. Cloud-based collaboration capabilities in CorelDRAW® and MindManager® streamline the sharing of ideas and connect team members no matter where they’re located. While WinZip® encryption, file management and compression solutions deliver secure file sharing across email, a network or the cloud.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

