Frontier Airlines to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

DENVER, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Barry Biffle, President and CEO, Frontier Airlines, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9th at 10 AM EDT.



A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Frontier Airlines’ website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

