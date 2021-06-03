Alico, Inc. to Participate at the 21st Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The conference is being held June 15-16, 2021 in a virtual format. To schedule a meeting with Alico, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

rrallo@alicoinc.com