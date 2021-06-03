LaunchDarkly Recognized as a Leader in Feature Management and Experimentation by Independent Research Firm

OAKLAND, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform that software teams across industries use to build better software faster with less risk, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester New Wave™: Feature Management and Experimentation Platforms, Q2 2021.



In the report, Forrester evaluated the most significant software development solutions within the emerging feature management space based on 10 criteria. LaunchDarkly was recognized as the solution that best suits enterprises in regulated environments that want solid feature management, governance, and compliance. The report also scored LaunchDarkly the highest in managing feature flag technical debt.

This recognition comes on the heels of being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 , the 2021 Enterprise Tech 30 , and InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list.

"As a pioneer in the feature management space, it's an honor to be recognized as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™," said Edith Harbaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of LaunchDarkly. "We built our feature management tool as a best practice to give organizations the control they need to use software more thoughtfully. LaunchDarkly empowers development teams in all industries — from financial services to retail and ecommerce to government — to safely deliver better software."

Over the past year, LaunchDarkly has gained substantial momentum . Serving peaks of 20 trillion feature flags in a single day, the company’s feature management platform is used by more than 1,800 customers globally, including over 20% of the Fortune 100 list. This high volume reflects a growing focus on feature management as companies like IBM, Sling TV, and Advance Auto Parts prioritize continuously delivering software innovations to customers without additional risk.

“In a heavily regulated environment, being able to bring the right features to the right customers faster while de-risking the release process is key,” says Melanie Pickett, Executive Vice President and Head of Front Office Solutions at Northern Trust. “LaunchDarkly enables us to do so while improving the experience of our developers.”

As LaunchDarkly looks ahead, the company is making continued investments in its platform to help digitally transforming businesses ship faster with less risk. These continued investments in the industry-leading architecture will allow development teams to target audiences with even higher performance and flexibility. And the continued feature workflow enhancements will enable teams to navigate governance requirements with less friction and less context-switching.

In the report, Forrester states that “LaunchDarkly’s plans to further improve its governance and compliance capabilities should place it squarely on every enterprise’s evaluation short list, especially those operating in regulated environments.”

To download a copy of the report, visit this page .

About LaunchDarkly

Founded in 2014 by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly is the leading feature management platform software teams across industries use to build better software faster with less risk. With LaunchDarkly, development teams control their entire feature lifecycles from concept to launch to value. Serving over 1800 customers, LaunchDarkly is used by teams at Atlassian, HashiCorp, Intuit, and more. LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and on the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

