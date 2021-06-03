BELSHIPS ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS are closely associated with board member Frode Teigen. Kontrari AS has today acquired a total of 147 648 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 10.3076 per share. Following this transaction, Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS holds 101,500,000 and 32,500,000 shares in the company, respectively, corresponding to a total of 134,000,000 shares (53.99%).

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment