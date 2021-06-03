English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release June 3, 2021 at 7 pm





Dovre Group’s Remuneration Report 2020 published





Dovre Group Plc’s Remuneration Report for the Governing Bodies is published today in PDF format. The Remuneration Report for the Governing Bodies is attached to this stock exchange release and also available at www.dovregroup.com.





Additional information:





Dovre Group Plc

Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi







Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 720 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).

