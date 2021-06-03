DELTA DRONE - Postponement of the Shareholders General Meeting of 3 June 2021

English French

Postponement of the Shareholders General Meeting

of 3 June 2021

Dardilly, 3 June 2021 – 6pm

In a general context of health crisis that continues to disrupt normal business life and constrains travel, and due to the evolution of the number of shares composing the capital observed in recent months resulting in a dilution of historical shareholders, the Joint General Meeting of June 3, 2021 could not be held, the quorum having not been met.

In order to be able to decide at least on the subjects falling within the ordinary part of the Assembly within the legal deadlines, a new General Meeting is gathered on 2nd convocation at the head office with the same agenda and the same resolutions on June 15, 2021 at 9 am.

It is specified that in accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 225-77 and R. 225-79 of the Code de Commerce, the postal voting notices sent to the Company and the mandates given for the General Meeting of June 3, 2021 are valid for this General Meeting on 2nd convocation having the same agenda.

